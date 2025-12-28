Raashii Khanna Pens Down a Special Message as Ustad Bhagat Singh Wraps Shoot: ‘2025 Comes to a Meaningful…’

Pan-India star Raashii Khanna’s much anticipated Telugu film Ustaad Bhagat Singh has officially wrapped their last schedule of shoot, marking an important milestone for the high-profile project. Headlined by Pawan Kalyan and directed by Harish Shankar, the film has been one of the most awaited Telugu releases, generating strong buzz since its announcement.

Taking to social media to mark the occasion, Raashii pens down a special message as the project concluded the journey on the film. Posting a wrap-up picture, she expressed how special the experience has been, captioning, “As Ustad Bhagat Singh wraps, 2025 comes to a meaningful close. ♥️Thankful for the journey, the people, and the lessons this year gave me. Here’s to endings that open doors to better beginnings. ✨” Her note reflected both pride and warmth, offering fans a glimpse into the camaraderie built on set over the course of the shoot.

In Ustaad Bhagat Singh backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Raashii Khanna plays the role of Shloka, a character that adds emotional depth to the film’s narrative. Known for seamlessly balancing commercial cinema with performance-driven roles, Raashii’s presence is expected to bring freshness and gravitas to the story. The actress has been steadily strengthening her position in Telugu cinema, and this collaboration marks a significant chapter in her journey.

With principal photography now complete, Ustaad Bhagat Singh now enters post-production, steadily moving closer to its theatrical release. As anticipation around the film continues to build, Raashii Khanna is already lining up an exciting slate ahead. She will next be seen in the thriller series Bridge, followed by Talakhon Mein Ek, where she stars alongside Vikrant Massey. In addition, she is also set to headline an upcoming Amazon series that blends comedy and action, adding yet another genre to her expanding repertoire. Adding to her busy schedule, Farzi 2 is set to go on floors in 2026, further underlining a dynamic and diverse phase in her career.