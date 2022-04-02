Rachel Zegler to voice character of Princess Ellian in 'Spellbound'

Los Angeles, April 2 Actress-singer Rachel Zegler, who received accolades for her work in Steven Spielberg's, 'West Side Story' is set to lend her voice to the lead character of Princess Ellian in the musical feature, 'Spellbound', reports 'Deadline'.

As per 'Deadline', Ellian's character is described as a tenacious princess who must go on a journey to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters and threatens to cover Lumbria in darkness forever.

Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation's 'Spellbound', is being directed by Vicky Jenson with Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin and Linda Woolverton penning the script. The original score for the film hails from Academy Award-winner Alan Menken, with lyrics by Glenn Slater. Chris Montan serves as executive music producer. John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Lipman are producing for Skydance Animation.

'Spellbound' adds to the expanding lineup of Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation projects, alongside upcoming titles such as the animated series 'Wondla'.

Talking about Zegler's work in 'West Side Story', the film earned her critical acclaim and played a big part in her landing the huge role as the titular character in Disney's new 'Snow White', which is currently in production. She will be seen next alongside Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren, and Lucy Liu in D.C. Comics' 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'.

