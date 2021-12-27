Rachita Arora experimented with jazz, blues, orchestral music for 'Decoupled'

Mumbai, Dec 27 Singer and music composer Rachita Arora has recently composed the music for web series 'Decoupled' starring R. Madhavan and Surveen Chawla and it took her nearly six months to compose the theme and background score.

Previously, Rachita has also composed for the much talked about series 'Sacred Games' and has also composed for 'Karenjt Kaur'. She also composed the background score of the film 'Shubh Mangal Savdhaan'.

On talking about the research work she does before composing music and the different genres she experimentad for creating score for 'Decoupled', she says: "Before a single note is written, I might spend days, weeks or months researching ideas and getting into the mental space of the film and the story. May read books or articles on subjects related to the film just to get into the story world and then find the music hidden inside it. I'm more into fusion of different contrasting genres, and for 'Decoupled' I've experimented with jazz, blues and orchestral music."

Rachita started her Bollywood career with neo-noir thriller 'Gurgaon' in 2017 and after that she composed music for the song 'Chal Tu Apna Kaam Kar' in the movie 'Newton'.

Which genre does she find most challenging when it comes to composing music?

She replies: "Creating score for comedies is a risky job to do, there is a thin line between being funny and being slapstick as if you overdo it will end up sounding a cliche, and if you undercook it you'll end up doing injustice to the scene."

Rachita also composed and gave background score for Discovery Channel's documentary film 'Mumbai Paani Mafia'. She has also composed for many plays of the National School of Drama.

