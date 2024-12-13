Radhika Apte announces birth of her child, shares pic of breastfeeding one-week-old baby

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 : Actor Radhika Apte on Friday announced the birth of her child with her husband, Benedict Taylor.

Taking to Instagram, Radhika shared a photograph with the newborn, in which she is seen breastfeeding. The image also highlighted her return to work following her maternity leave.

"First work meeting back after birth with our one week old at my breast #breastfeeding #mothersatwork #averybeautifulchapter #bliss @benedmusic," she captioned the post.

Shortly after she shared the picture, fans and industry colleagues took to the comments section to congratulate her.

"Congratulations," wrote filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

"Congratulations beautiful mama," commented Ira Dubey.

"Blessings and best wishes lovelies," added another user.

News of Radhika's pregnancy emerged when she appeared on the red carpet at the BFI London Film Festival on 16 October, showcasing her baby bump while attending the screening of her latest film, 'Sister Midnight'.

Her pregnancy news delighted fans as she shared her experience at the festival on social media, posting photographs capturing her radiant appearance on the red carpet.

Radhika and Benedict, who married in 2012, maintain a relatively private life despite their successful careers in the entertainment industry. The couple, who divide their time between London and Mumbai, first met in 2011 when Radhika was in London on a sabbatical focused on contemporary dance.

They lived together before marrying in a small ceremony in 2012, followed by an official celebration in 2013.

