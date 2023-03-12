Radhika Madan shoots in hometown Delhi for the first time in 9 years

Mumbai, March 12 Actress Radhika Madan resumes shooting of her seventh film. However, what makes it special is that in nine years of her career, she is shooting in her hometown, New Delhi, for the first time.

Radhika did six projects last year, which are slated to release this year. Hopping on to her next, the 'Angrezi Medium' actor began shooting for her next earlier this year.

Beginning the next schedule of her film, Radhika Madan has reached her hometown Delhi and expressed her happiness of shooting in her city through an Insta story.

The actress said: "9 years in the industry and this is the FIRST time I'm shooting in MY CITY! dilli."

