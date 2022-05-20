Radio Silence: Why Ayushman Khurrana has stopped composing songs

Mumbai, May 20 Bollywood actor Ayushman Khurrana is appearing on the 'The Kapil Sharma Show' for the promotion of his film 'Anek' along with Andrea Kevichusa and director Anubhav Sinha.

During the show, Ayushmann sang some of iconic songs like 'Naina Da Kya Kasoor', Kishore Kumar's song 'Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna' and his song 'Paani Da'.

On the question, why he is not so keen now on composing songs, he replied: "All my songs were composed during my college years, whether it be 'Paani Da Rang', 'Saddi Galli', 'Mitti Di Khushboo' which I composed with my friend Rochak."

"These songs were all written when I was in college and are released now. Now I don't have the time to do so. I was doing theatre in college, and it was a wholesome exercise. We used to write our lines, our own stories for theatre," he added.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor