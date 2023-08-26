Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 26 : Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha, who are all set to tie the knot soon, offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Saturday.

The duo opted for ethnic attire. Raghav was seen donning a red kurta, while Pari wore a saree.

The couple's sacred visit comes at a time of Sawan.

Earlier the duo visited Golden Temple in Amritsar.

After their sacred visit, the couple took to their respective Instagram handles and shared pictures of themselves seeking blessings at Shri Harmandir Sahib.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuJXC5cI88k/?hl=en

Previously, they were spotted twinning in blue outfits in Mumbai. Several pictures and videos of the couple have surfaced on social media in which they could be seen coming out of their car and walking towards the airport security check.

The duo got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala house in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones.

The star-studded ceremony was attended by several politicians including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray.

Prior to their engagement, both Raghav and Parineeti had maintained silence on their relationship. Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating.

Later, the couple was also seen scouting for locations for weddings in Udaipur, hinting that they will follow in her cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' footsteps and tie the knot in a lavish wedding in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

The film will stream on the OTT platform Netflix.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor