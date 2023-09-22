Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra receive grand welcome at Udaipur airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra received a grand welcome at Udaipur airport on Friday.

Several photographs and videos of the couple arriving at the Udaipur airport from Delhi have circulated on social media.

The couple was greeted with Dhols and music as they exited the airport gates. Raghav and Parineeti will tie the knot in Udaipur reportedly over this weekend.

A group performed bhangra to welcome them.

Parineeti wore a red jumpsuit with a cream shawl. She finished her look with black sunglasses. Raghav opted for a black sweater and blue denim.

Earlier, the duo hosted Sufi night for their close friends and family members. Parineeti Chopra's cousin Priyanka gave it a miss but the actor's mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth marked their presence at the special function organised at Raghav's residence in the national capital. Prior to the musical night, Parineeti and Raghav sought blessings at a Gurudwara in New Delhi, where they participated in Ardas and Kirtan.

The duo exchanged rings on May 13 at Kapurthala house in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones. The star-studded ceremony was attended by several politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Before their engagement, both Raghav and Parineeti had kept mum about their relationship. Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The couple was recently spotted scouting for locations for weddings in Udaipur, hinting that they will follow in her cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' footsteps and tie the knot in a lavish wedding in Rajasthan.

Reportedly, the couple will tie the knot in Rajasthan. Wedding festivities will take place on September 23 and 24, as per several reports.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. She also has ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ alongwith Akshay Kumar in her kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor