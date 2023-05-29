Raghav Juyal took up boxing to prep for Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer 'Yudhra'

Mumbai, May 29 Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal will next be seen in the action thriller 'Yudhra' with Siddhant Chaturvedi and for his role he took intense training to perform stunts.

Sources close to the actor says he took intense boxing training to perform high octane stunts in this Excel Entertainment production, which is an out and out action film, making it first in this genre for the actor.

Speaking about this, Raghav said, "I have taken up boxing in the past. But took a pause after that. However, when the film came to me, I resumed my training. It came in handy for the film. Yudhra is a marvelous action film and this skill set added to the prep of my character."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor