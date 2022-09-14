Raghava Lawrence builds body for 'Chandramukhi 2'

Chennai, Sep 14 Actor Raghava Lawrence, who plays the lead in director P Vasu's 'Chandramukhi 2', has now put out pictures of his well-toned and well-built body for the role.

Taking to Twitter, Raghava Lawrence put out a couple of images that highlighted his well built muscles and said, "Hi everyone, I want to share two things with you. Firstly, I want to share a small effort I'm taking to transform my body for 'Chandramukhi 2'. Thanks to my trainer Siva master for bringing this change. I need all your blessings."

The actor and director also urged people to stop contributing to his trust, saying he would now take the complete responsibility of serving people all by himself.

He said, "I would like to thank all my donors for supporting me and my trust for all these years. You all stood by me and supported my vision with your donations. I have done the best I can and taken help from you whenever I needed it.

"Now that, I'm in a good place and I'm signing more movies, I've decided to take the full responsibility of serving people by myself. Hence, I request my supporters to not donate their money for Lawrence Charitable Trust.

"Your blessings are enough for me. I'm grateful for the support and love I've been receiving all these years. I will soon arrange a thanksgiving event for all my supporters! Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. #Serviceisgod"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor