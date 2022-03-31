Rahul Dev turns edgier, darker in 'Abhay 3'

Mumbai, March 31 Actor Rahul Dev will be seen taking the grey shade a notch higher in the third instalment of the upcoming crime thriller series 'Abhay' starring Kunal Kemmu.

The makers of the show recently dropped a promo sharing glimpses of Rahul's character and it is truly killer mode on. This is the first time the makers have dropped individual promos. It also stars Tanuj Virwani and Divya Agarwal.

Talking about the same, Rahul says, "There is so much the viewers will get to explore in the show ... Abhay 3 is a layered story and will leave everyone quite intrigued. Filming for 'Avtar' (my character) in the show was interesting ... I am sure the audiences would enjoy watching Abhay Season 3 and like the silences lent by Avtar ..."

'Abhay' (Season 3) mostly covers about Abhay, played by Kunal, faces a new unknown threat, a dark force capable of exploiting anyone in the name of a twisted belief.

'Abhay 3' will be releasing on ZEE5 on April 8.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor