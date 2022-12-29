Rahul Vaidya recalls constant stage fright during his 'Indian Idol' days

Mumbai, Dec 29 Singer Rahul Vaidya recalled being a contestant in the first season of the singing reality show 'Indian Idol' and how he got shivers before any performance. He also added that people often associate him with the show only.

Rahul appeared on 'Indian idol 13' for the New Year special episode and shared how the show was back in 2004 and how it has become more popular now. He also spoke about how he used to be anxious and today how people still refer to him as 'Indian Idol ka Rahul' wherever he goes.

Furthermore, Rahul also talked about his wife Disha Parmar, and said that she works in the show 'Bade Achche Lagte Hain 2', and requested the judge Vishal Dadlani to sing the theme song 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai'. Before starting to perform Rahul would say: "Vineet our tickets for the concert at Cape Town and Dublin are already house full."

Rahul was quite impressed with the performance of the contestant Vineet Singh, on the track 'Yaara Teri Yaari Ko Maine' from the 1980 film 'Yaarana' and told him that: "Vineeth our tickets for the concert at Cape Town and Dublin are already house full."

For the New Year special episode the top ten contestants including Rishi Singh, Vineet Singh, Navdeep Wadali, Shivam Singh, Chirag Kotwal, Sonakshi Kar, Bidipta Chakraborty, Senjuti Das, Debosmita Roy, and Kavya Limaye will be performing before judges like Jeet Ganguly, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Ash King, RJ Malishka, Dhvani Bhanushali, Rahul Vaidya, Divyansh,and Abhimanyu Dasani.

'Indian Idol 13' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

