Raj Kundra gets teary eyed at the trailer launch of his debut film UT69

Raj Kundra got emotional at 'UT 69' trailer launch event today. The film, which marks Kundra's acting debut, depicts his experiences in jail on charges of producing pornographic content. The film is set for release on November 3. UT69 delves into the unforgettable chapter of Raj Kundra's life when he spent 63 days at the Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai, during his under-trial period. The film, a witty dark comedy, brilliantly captures the trials, challenges, and unexpected friendships that Raj encountered during his time in jail. The trailer gives a glimpse of Raj's experience in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail because of his alleged involvement in a pornographic content case.

Speaking about the trolls targeting his family and his experience in the undertrial jail, Raj Kundra said, "It was painful, especially when you know you haven't done anything wrong. and you have to face such circumstances. Uss time pe thoda...more than anything else, it was painful for my family. Mujhe bolo jo bolna hai yaar, meri biwi, mere bachcho aur mere family pe mat jao yaar. kya bigada hai aap logo ka."Raj was arrested in July 2021 for allegedly producing pornographic videos and was granted bail in September in the same year. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act.The makers wrote along with the trailer on YouTube, “UT69 takes a satirical look into the real-life incidents of businessman Raj Kundra’s days spent in Arthur Road jail. He recalls this period as his most difficult time. The film depicts this chapter of his life and is based on a true story.”