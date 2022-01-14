Raj Kundra returns to Instagram after brief absence

Nearly two months after going off social media post the pornography controversy tainted businessman Raj Kundra is once again back on Instagram and Twitter. His Instagram account has zero posts and he only follows one account – that of his restaurant Bastian. Through his verified Instagram account Raj Kundra doesn’t follow his wife Shilpa Shetty or their son Viaan Raj Kundra on Instagram. The description on his account reads, “Love Your Life”. Recently Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra offered prayers at the famous Sai Baba temple in Shirdi. The actress had shared a video from their spiritual outing on social media. This is the first time when Shilpa had shared a post with her husband since his arrest in a pornography case.

Raj Kundra has been maintaining a low profile ever since he was named the key conspirator in a case connected to production and distribution of pornographic content. He was arrested in July and walked out on bail in September.

Recently Raj had issued a statement, breaking his silence over the entire controversy. The businessman had stated, “After much contemplation, considering there are many misleading and irresponsible statements and articles floating around and my silence has been misconstrued for weakness. While Raj was in jail, Shilpa Shetty had requested everyone to respect her right to privacy in her trying times. Taking to her official IG handle, the Hungama 2 actress had penned a long note. On the work front, Shilpa will be seen as one of the judges on India's Got Talent with Kirron Kher and Badshah.