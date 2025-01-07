Raj Kundra To Headline Three Major Punjabi Films, Says ‘Something Exciting Is Brewing’

Raj Kundra made his acting debut with the much-talked about film 'Undertrial' (UT69). Now, after a year since its release, sources reveal that Kundra has reportedly signed a three film deal with DB Digitainment . The films, headlined by Raj Kundra, hints to showcase his mettle as an actor across diverse family genres, ranging from intense drama, action to light-hearted comedy.

Given that the Punjabi film industry is well known for highlighting its vibrant culture and rich narratives, it promises to welcome Raj's entry. On reaching out to Raj Kundra about the films, the actor responded with a hint of mystery saying, "Yes, something exciting is brewing i wanted to do something truly entertaining for my Punjabi community. I can’t reveal much just yet, but I promise it’s going to be worth the wait.”