Raja Kumari, Divine, King to perform at Wireless 2023 with Travis Scott

Mumbai, Feb 10 Indian rapper Raja Kumari will be performing at the Wireless 2023 music fest in Abu Dhabi. The March 11, 2023 festival also has Travis Scott as a headliner along with Raja Kumari's 'City Slums' co-rapper Divine and Indian rapper King.

Raja Kumari is currently celebrating the success of her latest collaboration with John Legend on the song 'Keep Walking'.

Talking about the fest, Raja Kumari said: "I'm slowly crossing items off my bucket list. My heart is filled with joy to be sharing this big news, as we all come together to celebrate music. I am super grateful for all the love that is coming my way globally. I've got some really exciting things planned for this year, and I can't wait to see how my fans will react!"

Wireless music festival is one of the most renowned music festivals in the UK and this will be its first-ever trip to the Middle East. The festival will also feature other global music stars like Lil Uzi Vert, Wegz, Black Sherif, and Ali Gatie.

