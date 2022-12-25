Rajat Verma has a special resolution for New Year's

Mumbai, Dec 25 TV actor Rajat Verma, who is currently playing a negative role in the show 'Faltu', revealed that he is planning to organise a yearend in-house party with his friends.

'Ishq Par Zor Nahin' actor said: "When you do a TV show, you hardly get any day off as our priority is always to deliver the best episodes daily to our beloved audience. Well, I can't visit my parents this time due to work commitments but I am really hoping to get off at least on December 31."

"I am planning to host a nice house party where I will be inviting all my close friends so that we can chill, relax and ring in the new year with lots of fun and dhamaal. We will cook together and dance the night away."

When asked about his resolution for the coming year, he said: "I am planning to evolve in the coming year. I am not going to bother about the small things at all and will cherish emotional connections with people. I also aspire to work much harder than the previous year so that I can make a mark for myself while learning and growing as an individual."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor