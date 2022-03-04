Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa marriage in trouble again after daughter's birth?

Charu Asopa tied the knot with Rajeev Sen, Sushmita Sen's brother, on June 16, 2019. However, in less than a year, things fell apart. There were speculations that all's not well between the couple when Rajeev deleted all his pictures with Charu from Instagram followed by Charu doing the same. The couple was blessed with a baby girl last year. But reportedly, things are not going well between the couple. Charu had left for her hometown a few days back along with her little one. Rajeev had shared an image on social media with Charu Asopa and his daughter Ziana. He had written in the post, “Ziana come back home to your daddy, so much travelling is not safe for you...Haven't seen you for the longest time...Come jaldi se and play with me."

Charu had also celebrated her birthday alone this time with Ziana and her family. She travelled to Udaipur with her family and shared several photos of the blissful time she spent there. In one of her birthday posts she wrote, "This birthday is very very special, thank you God for giving me the best birthday gift ever, I love you my jaan …. #Zianasen."While both Rajeev and Charu have not revealed anything publicly, fans have started to notice Rajeev's absence from Charu's life. One fan wrote, "First birthday with ur baby and your husband is nowhere around sharing the happy moment. Not even with you celebrating. What is wrong with him? You did not even see your parents for ages, I thought in India you come to mum's place to have your first baby. Kaisi shaadi hai yeh."



