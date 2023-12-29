Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: A Look at 10 Unforgettable Films of Bollywood's First Superstar

On the 81st birth anniversary of the late Rajesh Khanna, we pay tribute to the legendary actor who left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Rajesh Khanna, often referred to as Bollywood's first 'superstar,' passed away on July 18, 2012, in Mumbai at the age of 69. Known for his impeccable performances, he achieved unparalleled fame, becoming the highest-paid actor of his time.

The Journey of a Superstar Begins: Early Days in Bollywood

In 1966, a 24-year-old Rajesh Khanna entered the Indian film industry with "Akhri Khat." The film paved the way for what would later be recognized as the dawn of the "first superstar of Hindi cinema." Although his debut film, "Akhri Khat," became India's inaugural official Oscar entry in 1967, it was the 1969 release, "Aradhana," that catapulted him to superstardom.

Rajesh Khanna's illustrious career is not only marked by cinematic achievements but also by his personal life. In 1973, he tied the knot with veteran actress Dimple Kapadia. Posthumously, he was honored with India’s third-highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan. Fondly known as "Kaka," Rajesh Khanna's legacy continues to be cherished by fans of Hindi cinema.