Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: A Look at 10 Unforgettable Films of Bollywood's First Superstar
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 29, 2023 12:01 PM2023-12-29T12:01:04+5:302023-12-29T12:01:42+5:30
On the 81st birth anniversary of the late Rajesh Khanna, we pay tribute to the legendary actor who left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Rajesh Khanna, often referred to as Bollywood's first 'superstar,' passed away on July 18, 2012, in Mumbai at the age of 69. Known for his impeccable performances, he achieved unparalleled fame, becoming the highest-paid actor of his time.
The Journey of a Superstar Begins: Early Days in Bollywood
In 1966, a 24-year-old Rajesh Khanna entered the Indian film industry with "Akhri Khat." The film paved the way for what would later be recognized as the dawn of the "first superstar of Hindi cinema." Although his debut film, "Akhri Khat," became India's inaugural official Oscar entry in 1967, it was the 1969 release, "Aradhana," that catapulted him to superstardom.
Rajesh Khanna's illustrious career is not only marked by cinematic achievements but also by his personal life. In 1973, he tied the knot with veteran actress Dimple Kapadia. Posthumously, he was honored with India’s third-highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan. Fondly known as "Kaka," Rajesh Khanna's legacy continues to be cherished by fans of Hindi cinema.
Aradhana (1969): Directed by Shakti Samanta, this film featured Rajesh Khanna, Sharmila Tagore, and Farida Jalal. Released three years after his debut, "Aradhana" showcased Khanna's versatility in two distinctive roles.
Anand (1971): One of Khanna’s most beloved films, "Anand" paired him with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, it gave us the iconic dialogue, “Babumoshai zindagi badi honi chahiye lambi nahi.”
Haathi Mere Saathi (1971): Penned by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, this film explored the beautiful relationship between a man and an elephant, becoming one of the biggest hits of Rajesh Khanna’s career.
Dushman (1971): Departing from his romantic genre, "Dushman" cast Khanna as a rugged truck driver. Directed by Dulal Guha, it featured him opposite Mumtaz.
Kati Patang (1971): Another blockbuster by Shakti Samanta, this musical drama in 1971 with Asha Parekh showcased hit numbers, contributing to the success of Hindi cinema.
Amar Prem (1972): Continuing the successful collaboration with Shakti Samanta, Khanna starred alongside Sharmila Tagore, Vinod Mehra, and Om Prakash. It was a Hindi remake of the Bengali film "Nishi Padma."
Bawarchi (1972): A family entertainer known for Khanna's comic timing, "Bawarchi" featured Jaya Bachchan and Asrani, with Amitabh Bachchan’s narration adding a unique charm.
Namak Haraam (1973): This Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna starrer, along with Rekha, Simi Garewal, and Asrani, revolved around the story of two friends, Somnath and Vikram.
Avishkar (1974): Breaking away from his romantic hero image, Khanna portrayed a disillusioned husband in this film opposite Sharmila Tagore, directed by Basu Bhattacharya.
Amrit (1986): In "Amrit," at the age of 44, Khanna essayed the role of an elderly widower mistreated by his children, sharing the screen with Smita Patil. Helmed by Mohan Kumar, the movie also featured Aruna Irani, Satish Shah, and Pallavi Joshi.