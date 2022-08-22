Rajesh Tailang: 'I haven't done anything, OTT has changed my career'

New Delhi, Aug 22 He gained the spotlight with his work in shows such as 'Delhi Crime', 'Mirzapur' and 'Selection Day', so naturally, acclaimed actor Rajesh Tailang credits his popularity to digital platforms and says that OTT has supported him.

Talking about how the web space has changed his career, Rajesh said: "I haven't done anything. OTT has changed it. It is because of OTT that I have been able to reach out to more people, explore more characters. OTT has definitely supported me as an actor."

He added: "I could even reach out to the youth because of this and got to play characters that I wanted to portray."

Rajesh will be seen returning as police officer Bhupinder in the second instalment of 'Delhi Crime', which is slated to release on August 26.

He will be sharing screen space with Rasika Dugal and Shefali Shah, whom he says has been an admirer of her work.

Talking about the camaraderie he shares with Shefali on screen and off screen, Rajesh said: "Yes, when we had first started working that was the first times we met. I had seen her work."

He added: "I was an admirer of her work but we got to work together now. It slowly starts to reflect because if there is no truth it would show and since the show has so many tangible moments you cannot fake it."

