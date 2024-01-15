Rajinikanth Greets Fans With Folded Hands for Pongal 2024 Outside His Chennai Residence - Watch Video

Superstar Rajinikanth stepped out of his Chennai residence on Monday morning, January 15, to greet fans on Pongal. News agency PTI shared a video on its official Twitter handle, showing the Thalaiva waving at his fans outside his home. He was also seen greeting his fans with folded hands.

Rajnikanth Greets Fans in a Video

VIDEO | Actor @rajinikanth greets fans gathered outside his residence in Chennai on the occasion of #Pongal. pic.twitter.com/HDhe37mBG6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 15, 2024

This comes moments after the actor also unveiled the first poster of his upcoming movie 'Vettaiyan'. The makers of Rajinikanth's next film 'Vettaiyan' showcased the superstar's poster on the joyous occasion of Pongal. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati in key roles. The poster features the veteran actor in his iconic look seen in multiple films.

Poster

Earlier, on the occasion of the actor's 73rd birthday on December 12, the makers had finally revealed the title of the film as 'Vettaiyan', along with a special teaser. In the video, a stylish Rajinikanth is seen putting on his glasses as he delivers a dialogue about hunting his prey.