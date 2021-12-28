Rajinikanth launches his Foundation with official website

Veteran actor Rajinikanth launched ‘Rajinikanth Foundation’, his venture that is aimed at ‘Educating, Empowering and Employing youth from the lower strata of society. According to the website Rajinikanthfoundation.org, it would offer advice to youth on selecting career paths, financial support for training towards their goals and provide an ecosystem to nurture their talent. The foundation said that they are happy to announce the registration for free for TNPSC group exam training for the “Super 100 Batch”.

On December 26, a press release was announced that the official website for his foundation was launched. The press release read, "The Rajinikanth Foundation was started by the Superstar of Indian Cinema Padma Vibhushan Rajinikanth to use education of the poor and the downtrodden as a tool to create a society built on Empathetic Governance, Progressive Thinking, Leadership Excellence, Scientific Temper, Democratized Education and Sustainable Economic System. Though we have a Global vision, we want to limit our initial initiatives to Tamil Nadu."Rajinikanth was last seen in ‘Annaatthe’ and it is now expected that Rajinikanth’s next film ‘Thalaivar 169’ will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar who directed Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Doctor’ and Vijay’s ‘Beast’.

