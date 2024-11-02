Rajinikanth meets team 'Amaran', extends best wishes

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 2 : Megastar Rajinikanth on Saturday met with the team of the recently released film 'Amaran'.

The gathering also had lead actor Sivakarthikeyan, director Rajkumar Periasamy, cinematographer CH Sai, and producer R Mahendran.

In a social media post shared on Raaj Kamal International Films' official X account, four pictures captured the memorable gathering, featuring the veteran actor warmly interacting with the film's cast and crew. The post was captioned, "Rajinikanth watched his friend Kamal Haasan's production venture, Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and acted by Sivakarthikeyan."

https://x.com/RKFI/status/1852614063882428658

As per the team of 'Amaran', Rajinikanth had recently spoken to Kamal Haasan over phone, congratulating him on producing the film.

Amaran, a biopic of Major Mukund Varadarajan, hit the theatres on October 31. Produced by Kamal Haasan, R. Mahendran, and Sony Pictures International Productions, the film brings together the talents of Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi under the direction of Rajkumar Periasamy.

