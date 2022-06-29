Rajinikanth pays homage to his co-star Meena's late husband Vidyasagar

Actor Meena’s husband Vidyasagar passed away on Tuesday in Chennai at the age of 48. According to reports, Vidyasagar contracted COVID-19 in March 2022 and had recovered. However, he soon developed a lung infection and was taking treatment for the same at a private hospital. . Ever since the news came to light this morning, many celebs have been offering their condolences to Meena and her family. Superstar Rajinikanth, who acted with Meena in movies, also visited her residence in Chennai and paid homage to her husband.

As soon as Rajinikanth came to know about the sad news, he immediately called up Meena and offered condolences. He then soon took time from his schedule and visited her home to pay homage to Vidyasagar. Meena tied the with Vidyasagar in June 2009, and they have a daughter Nainika. The little was played the role of Thalapathy Vijay's daughter in his 2016 cop drama titled Theri. Meena has paired opposite to various star actors across languages. She has acted with Rajinikanth, Dr. Kamal Haasan, Dr. Mohanlal, Dr. Mammootty, Chiranjeevi, Dr. Vishnuvardhan, Krishna, Balakrishna, Ravichandran, Vijayakanth, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Vijay, Ajith Kumar, Sathyaraj, Prabhu Deva, Sarathkumar, K. Bhagyaraj, Jayaram, Suresh Gopi, Prashanth, Harish Kumar, Kichcha Sudeep, Raviteja. She had hits with the films Nattamai film directed by K. S. Ravikumar. The film was successful and completed a 175-day run at the box office (1994).

