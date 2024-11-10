Rajinikanth, Vijay, Karthi among other Kollywood stars mourn the death of Delhi Ganesh

Chennai (Tamil |Nadu) [India], November 10 : The Tamil film industry is mourning the death of veteran actor Delhi Ganesh, who passed away at the age of 80 on Saturday night due to health issues.

Superstar Rajinikanth paid tribute to his friend by sharing a message on his X account: "My friend Delhi Ganesh is a wonderful man. Amazing actor. I am saddened to hear of his passing. My condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."

Tamil actor Karthi also expressed his grief on X, saying, "Saddened by the demise of Delhi Ganesh sir. His iconic roles in numerous films and his ability to bring unforgettable characters to life on screen will forever be etched in the history of Tamil cinema. You will be deeply missed, sir."

Actor and TVK President Vijay added his condolences, stating, "The news of Delhi Ganesh's demise due to ill health is saddening. His sudden passing is a shock to the Tamil film industry after he played various roles in over 400 films across more than 40 years. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family and friends."

Veteran actor S Ve Shekar posted on X, "Dear DELHI GANESH MY SINCERE PRAYERS FOR YOUR GOOD SOUL TO ATTAIN SATHGADHI. OHM SHANTHI. YOU WILL BE LIVING IN THIS DIGITAL MEDIA. OHM SHANTHI."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his sadness over the actor's passing.

He wrote on X, "Deeply saddened by the passing of the illustrious film personality, Thiru Delhi Ganesh Ji. He will be fondly remembered for the depth he brought to each role and for his ability to connect with viewers across generations. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Karthi, accompanied by his father Sivakumar, visited Ganesh's residence to pay their respects on Sunday morning.

Actor Sriman, who also shared a close bond with the actor, remembered Ganesh as a "versatile actor" and expressed his grief, saying, "Physically we will miss you, but your performance and your screen presence will live forever. Miss you sir."

Notable directors such as Suresh Krissna, who worked with Ganesh in several films, shared their sorrow following the news of his death.

"Delhi Ganesh Sir's passing is a profound loss," Krissna wrote, adding, "From working together with KB Sir to his remarkable roles in films like 'Aahaa', 'Sangamam', and 'Baba', he was both a phenomenal actor and a dear friend. He will forever live on in my films and in the legacy of our cinema."

Ganesh's exceptional contributions to Tamil cinema were widely recognized. He received the Tamil Nadu State Film Award Special Prize for his performance in 'Pasi' (1979) and was honoured with the prestigious Kalaimamani award in 1994 by then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

In the later stages of his career, Ganesh also ventured into television and short films, continually engaging audiences with his unique style.

His cameo as Alfred Pennyworth in the short film 'What If Batman Was from Chennai' was especially well received, showcasing his ability to bring depth to even the smallest of roles.

Ganesh's funeral will take place on Monday, November 11. As fans, colleagues, and the entire film industry come to terms with his loss, the actor's legacy remains intact in the many characters he immortalized on screen.

