Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalised

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, on Tuesday night, took to Instagram to reveal that she has tested positive for Covid-19, despite taking all the necessary precautions. In her note, Aishwaryaa added that she got admitted to the hospital and requested people to ‘stay safe.’Aishwaryaa wrote: “Tested positive even after all precautions. Got admitted. Please mask up, get vaccinated and be safe. Bring it on 2022! We’ll see what more is that you have in store for me."Aishwaryaa and Dhanush recently announced their separation after 18 years of marriage.

In identical posts, they wrote: "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate." The former couple also urged people to respect their decision and give them privacy. Aishwaryaa made her directorial debut with Tamil film 3, starring Dhanush and Shruti Haasan. Her second film was Tamil heist comedy Vai Raja Vai. In 2017, she directed a documentary titled Cinema Veeran, based on the life of stuntmen in the Tamil film industry.