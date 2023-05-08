Rajinikanth's look in daughter Aishwarya's 'Lal Salaam' revealed

Mumbai, May 8 Superstar Rajinikanth's character as Moideen Bhai in his daughter Aishwarya's 'Lal Salaam' has been unveiled.

Aishwarya took to Instagram to reveal the look.

In the poster, Rajinikanth sports a beard and is dressed in a Jodhpuri suit, paired with sunglasses and a red hat. The Gateway of India can be seen in the backdrop.

She wrote: "#Moideenbhai...welcome..#lalslaam cannot caption when your heart is racing! #blessed."

'Lal Salaam' also features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth. Music for the film will be scored by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor