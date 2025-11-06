Rajisha Vijayan on working with Dhruv Vikram in Bison: I truly got a brother in the end!

Chennai, Nov 6 Actress Rajisha Vijayan, who plays the pivotal role of Raji in director Mari Selvaraj's superhit film 'Bison', has now penned a note of gratitude in which she has said that she has found a brother in the film's lead actor, Dhruv Vikram.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen the lengthy post, actress Rajisha Vijayan wrote, "I’ve been thinking for the past few days on everything that has been happening around. Some successes truly do leave you speechless. Bison is one such.

"I don’t know where to start or end but the one person I’m truly grateful for is my director Mari sir. For thinking of me and trusting me with Raji, bringing me into this amazing world of Bison and giving me memories of a lifetime. To work with such a visionary director and empathetic human being has been a privilege. This has been such a fulfilling experience and it couldn’t have been possible without my amazing people who have in turn become such an integral part of my lives."

Rajisha Vijayan then wrote about actor Dhruv Vikram and the bond that she shares with him.

"I truly got a brother in the end! I can’t tell you how proud I am of everything that is coming your way now. Rooting for you always," she told Dhruv Vikram.

She also had words of praise for Anupama Parameswaran, who plays the female lead in the film, and actor Pasupathi, who played her dad in the film.

Rajisha wrote, "@anupamaparameswaran96 sisters in this and going forward! Here for you always no matter what! Forever my Rani. Pasupathi sir for being my appa on and off screen!"

Rajisha also thanked the fil's producers saying they were the biggest pillars of support.

The young actress also remembered to thank actress Raveena, who dubbed for her in the film. She wrote, "@raveena1166 for lending your soulful voice to Raji and doing such an amazing job. Forever indebted."

After thanking the crew members including the cinematographer and music director, Rajisha wrote, "To every single person who has worked on this film and taken a piece of my heart, I love you all! To everyone who has watched our Bison and showered it with love, I love you all even more! May we be able to create magic on screen as long as we can! Gratitude in abundance."

For the unaware, director Mari Selvaraj's 'Bison' is a sports social drama that has been produced by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with director Pa Ranjith's Neelam Studios. Dhruv Vikram plays a kabaddi player in the film, alongside Anupama Parameswaran. The film is inspired by true events and brings to life a gripping tale of passion, resilience, and triumph against all odds.

The film, which features Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead, also stars Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal, Aruvi Madhanand and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles.

'Bison', short for 'Bison Kaalamaadan', has cinematography by Ezhil Arasu K. The film has editing by Sakthi Thiru and is jointly produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Saigal, director Pa Ranjith and Aditi Anand.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor