Rajpal Yadav celebrates "incredible" 20 year journey with wife

Mumbai (Maharashtra) June 10 : Actor and comedian Rajpal Yadav on Saturday shared a picture with his wife Radha recalling how they got married on this day in Mumbai 20 years ago.

The 'Malamaal Weekly' actor took to his Instagram handle, several minutes past midnight, to post a picture with his wife Radha.

"2 decades ago today we got married here in Mumbai, what an incredible journey so far! I am looking forward to many more years of adventure and togetherness with you. Just want to say I couldn't have found a better partner in anyone else. Happy 20th anniversary, my love," he posted.

His wife responded to his post with one of her own. "I am lucky to be able to call you my husband....it's been an amazing 20 years and here's to many more together!Love you..Happy Anniversary!," she posted.

Fans congratulated the couple on their special occasion.

Another user wrote, "Happy marriage anniversary both of you.."

After the demise of his first wife, Yadav got married to Radha on June 10, 2003. They have two daughters, Harshita Yadav and Reyanshi Yadav.

Rajpal entered show business with the show 'Mungeri ke bhai Naurangilal'. He has played negative as well as comic roles. Some of his notable works include, 'Ek Aur Ek Gyarah', 'Kyaa Kool Hai Hum', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', 'Waqt: The Race Against Time', 'Phir Hera Pheri',' Partner' 'Bhoothnath', 'Krazzy 4', 'Krrish 3' (2013), 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', among many more. He also played a negative character in the 2015 Telugu movie 'Kick 2'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor