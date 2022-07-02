Rajpal Yadav gets notice in fraud case, actor gets 15 days to appear before police

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav is known for his comedic style and acting. His role as a Pandit in the recently released 'Bhool Bhulaiya-2' was also praised by the audience very much. However, now he seems to be in legal trouble. The actor is accused of cheating Rs 20 lakh, after which the Indore police has issued a notice against him. The actor will have to appear before the police within 15 days.

According to media reports, a builder named Surinder Singh had lodged a complaint with the police against actor Rajpal Yadav. The actor was said to have taken Rs 20 lakh to support his son in the film industry. When Surinder went to him for money, Rajpal Yadav disappeared. He also stopped picking up the phone. The builder, who was distressed by the non-refund, filed a case against the actor. He lodged a complaint at Tukoganj police station. Taking the matter seriously, the police took immediate action. Rajpal Yadav has been issued a notice to appear within 15 days.

This is not the first case against, actor Rajpal Yadav. In 2010 the actor was going to direct a film for which he had taken a loan of Rs 5 crore from a person and promised to return soon. However, the lender rushed to the court as he could not pay the amount. There, it was decided that Rajpal Yadav would repay Rs 10 crore 40 lakh with interest. Rajpal Yadav did not pay even after the court struck him down. The court then ordered him sent to jail. However, he was later granted bail.