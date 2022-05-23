Rajpal Yadav was mistaken for a transgender while shooting for 'Ardh'

Mumbai, May 23 Actor Rajpal Yadav talks about his upcoming film, 'Ardh' in which he is playing the role of a transgender. He revealed how in reality people thought he is a transgender during the shoot and no one recognised him.

He shares: 'When we were shooting, I was dressed up as a kinnar and walking through traffic."

"Interestingly, no one recognised me, and one even went on to hand me a ten rupee note confusing me with an actual kinnar. This was a humbling experience for me as an actor," he adds.

In 'Ardh', Rajpal plays the role of an aspiring actor who struggles to get his big break in films, despite auditioning every day. He then dress up as a transgender to support his wife and his son. The film also stars actors Rubina Dilaik, and Hiten Tejwani in the lead roles alongside Rajpal Yadav.

