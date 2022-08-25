Raju Srivastava gains consciousness, 15 days after heart attack

Raju Srivastava has finally gained consciousness more than two weeks after suffering a heart attack while working out in a gym. In an update shared by ANI, Raju's personal secretary Garvit Narang mentioned that the comedian became conscious after 15 days and is being monitored by doctors at AIIMS Delhi. Raju's secretary also shared that his condition is improving.

Sharing his present health status to ANI, Garvit Narang mentioned, "Raju Srivastava gained consciousness today after 15 days, he's being monitored by doctors at AIIMS Delhi. His health condition is improving." The 58-year-old stand-up comedian was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here after he suffered a heart attack on August 10. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.