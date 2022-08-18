Raju Srivastava's condition deteriorates

Raju Srivastava's condition has deteriorated. The stand-up comedian has been in a very delicate and critical condition since last night. Raju's blood pressure had dropped drastically yesterday evening; it has currently been stabilized but the overall condition has gone further downhill. As per a E-Times report, Dr Padma Srivastava who was presently in Kolkata, has been summoned, and is now taking a flight from Kolkata to Delhi.Dr Harsh Vardhan, former minister of Health and Family Welfare, has been personally co-ordinating with the doctors attending to Raju Srivastav at AIIMS Hospital, and then further co-ordinating with the family. Dr Harsh Vardhan's latest meeting with the medical team completed just a couple of hours ago.Raju Srivastava had collapsed while he was running on a treadmill on August 10; he has been unconscious since the last eight days.

On 16th August, Raju's manager Nayan Soni shared the comedian's health update and informed that his condition is improving. In a PTI report, Nayan informed that Raju's condition is slowly getting better and he is responding to the treatment. He also shared that Raju can now move his body parts a bit. Sharing more information on the nation's favourite comedian, Nayan said that Raju continues to remain in the ICU and on the ventilator and doctors have informed them that it will take about a week for him to regain consciousness. On 13th August 2022, Raju's family issued a statement to give an update on his health condition and said that he is stable and requested to ignore any kind of rumours.On the professional front, Raju Srivastava has featured in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", the remake of "Bombay to Goa" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". He is also the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.