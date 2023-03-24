Rakesh Roshan divulges how son Hrithik got into films

Mumbai, March 24 Veteran actor and director Rakesh Roshan reveals how his son and Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan entered the entertainment industry and decided to work with his father for understanding the craft and knowing the struggle of an actor to establish himself.

He said: "When Hrithik was in college, he had two options: either he pursues further studies overseas or he assists me in making movies. The decision was left entirely up to him, and he ultimately chose to work as my assistant in movies."

"My intention was for him to experience the same hardships that I faced during my own struggling days and learn from it," added the 73-year-old actor. Rakesh, who appeared in films such as 'Khubsoorat', 'Khatta Meetha', and many more is known for his directorial projects including 'Khudgarz', 'Khoon Bhari Maang', 'Karan Arjun', 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' among others, graced the singing reality show 'Indian Idol 13' as a celebrity guest.

After listening to the performances by the contestants, he praised Bidipta Chakraborty for her rendition of the romantic tracks, 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' and 'Tanhai Tanhai' and said: "Bidipta, you sang two of my favourite songs; your voice also reflects the era of the 90's. There will be a day where you will act and sing as well!"

