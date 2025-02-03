Rakesh Roshan Reveals Why Salman Khan Didn't Appear in ‘The Roshans’ Documentary

Netflix documentary 'The Roshans' which talks about the family of ace director Rakesh Roshan his son Hrithik Roashan is currently making headlines. This documentary series gives their fans a deep dive into the legacy of the Roshan family. While many Bollywood celebrities appeared in it, including Shah Rukh Khan, one noticeable absence was Salman Khan, which left fans wondering why he wasn’t a part of it especially considering the iconic status of 'Karan Arjun' (1995).

In a recent interview with 'News18', director Rakesh Roshan revealed the reason behind Salman’s absence. He shared, "I had called Salman. But he was stuck in his own problems, so he couldn't come. He really wanted to be a part of it. He had given dates but had to cancel at the last moment. We all miss him. If he had been there, we could have revived more memories of Karan Arjun." The absence comes at a time when Salman Khan has been facing security threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, leading to increased security measures. Apart from this, the actor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Sikander, directed by AR Murugadoss.

Meanwhile, 'Karan Arjun'—which recently completed 30 years—was re-released in theaters, bringing back nostalgia for fans. The film remains one of Bollywood’s most iconic action-dramas, known for its legendary dialogues, powerful performances, and memorable music. Notably, Hrithik Roshan, who was a child at the time, worked as an assistant director under his father during the film’s shooting.