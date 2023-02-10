Rakhi Sawant accuses Adil Durrani of shooting her nude videos

Rakhi Sawant, who has recently been in the headlines after accusing her husband Adil Khan Durrani of cheating and domestic violence, has made another shocking allegation. In a report by Times of India, Rakhi spoke about Adil planning to marry Tanu Chandel and selling her inappropriate videos, she said, "Adil has taken my nude videos and sold them to people. My case is on with the Cybercrime department for the same. He now wants to marry Tanu for the third time."

She further said "I have come to the court to share my side of the story. Adil shouldn't get bail, I have gotten my medical done and even submitted all the proofs to the Oshiwara police station. I have come here to seek justice from the Judge. Adil has tortured me and cheated on me and I don't want to get him bail. I have given my bank statements too, he took my OTP and stole my money, and he breached my trust."Adil was arrested on February 7 by Oshiwara police and sent to judicial custody by Andheri court after Rakhi filed an FIR against him.Rakhi has also alleged that Adil hit her and accused him of domestic violence.In her complaint, Rakhi also reportedly accused him of performing unnatural sex, assault, and taking away money and jewellery from her flat.