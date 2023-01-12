Rakhi Sawant confirms her marriage with Adil Khan

Rakhi Sawant reportedly exchanged wedding vows with her boyfriend, Adil Durrani. The couple's court wedding photos have taken the internet by storm. The viral pictures show Rakhi Sawant and her alleged husband wearing garlands around their necks after their reported court marriage. An image shows the couple signing marriage papers.

The actress previously exchanged vows with Ritesh Raj. Rakhi posted images from her first wedding on social media, but she did not include her husband's face. In Season 15 of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss, Rakhi brought her husband Ritesh along. After some time, the two separated, and Rakhi claimed that Ritesh left their home, stating that he did not want to live with her. She also stated that he had not divorced his first wife, which has caused him legal problems.