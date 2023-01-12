Rakhi Sawant embraces Islam changes name to Fatima

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani finally tied the knot. According to the marriage certificate, Rakhi is now Rakhi Sawant Fatima. Rakhi also shared a video where she and Adil can be seen exchanging garlands and some family members are seen clapping for the newlywed couple. Meanwhile, photos of the couple wearing varmala at registrar office are all over social media.

They can be seen holding their wedding certificate and posing for the camera. However, looking at the certificate, it seems that the marriage registration was done last year. For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant and Adil Durrani have been garnering the limelight for a while now. It was after her split with Ritesh that Rakhi revealed she is in love again. While speaking to the paps, Rakhi video-called Adil to introduce him to the world. Since then, the two have been spotted together multiple times. Rakhi was previously married to Ritesh and the two were seen together on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15. Soon after the show, they called it quits.