Rakhi Sawant gets engaged to boyfriend Adil Durrani

Rakhi Sawant recently made news after she confirmed her relationship with her boyfriend, Adil Khan Durrani. Rakhi Sawant has been vocal about her love life and marriage plans and she also revealed that Adil is six years younger than her and his family has problems with her choice of clothes. Now it is said that Rakhi recently got a call from Adil’s former girlfriend who warned her to stay away from him.

As per a E-Times report, Rakhi got a call from a girl named Roshina Delavari who claimed to be Adil’s ex-girlfriend. Rakhi was reportedly left shocked and baffled but patiently heard Roshina out. Roshina told everything to Rakhi that she and Adil were in a relationship for four years. The report added that Rakhi Sawant immediately confronted Adil about this and he clarified that Roshina was his ex, not his present.

Roshina and Adil Durrani met in Mysore. When asked Roshina about the same, E-Times quoted her saying, “I don’t want to talk about this.” Reacting to this, Rakhi Sawant seemed unaffected by Roshina’s call as she said she was Adil’s ex-girlfriend. “Roshina’s call to me holds no water. She did call me, but Adil sirf mera hai. She is his ex-girlfriend. And, Adil and I are going to get married,” Sawant stated. Rakhi had claimed to be married to Ritesh, whom she introduced last year when she appeared on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 15. However, it was soon revealed that he had a wife, who levelled allegations of domestic violence against him. While Rakhi defended him on the charges, she later announced separation from him and even claimed that their marriage was never valid.

