Rakhi Sawant to Marry Again! Actress Confirms Third Wedding to Pakistani Actor Dodi Khan

Drama queen Rakhi Sawant is in the headlines again as she confirms her third marriage with Pakistani actor Dodi Khan. She also revealed that they are in love with each other.

"He is my love. We love each other. He is from Pakistan. I am from India, so we will have a love marriage." She also criticised her ex-husband, Adil Khan Durrani accusing him of spreading false information about her. “Adil is jealous of my marriage, so he wants bad publicity, wrong publicity from my name and I really don’t want to give any publicity to that idiot", Rakhi Sawant.

"I want to tell something to all. Everybody is very worried about my wedding. I can marry whenever I want, whether in India, Pakistan, China, Bhutan, America, London, or Canada. Live and let live. What are you doing?" Rakhi concluded.

Rakhi's previous marriages include a brief union with an NRI named Ritesh in 2019, which ended in divorce in early 2022. Her second marriage to Adil was marked by public disputes and legal battles, ultimately leading to their separation 56. In light of her new relationship, Rakhi has publicly criticized Adil, claiming he is attempting to tarnish her reputation out of jealousy regarding her new marriage plans.