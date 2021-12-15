Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh first wife revealed that he used to beat her 'black and blue'

Ever since Rakhi Sawant entered in the Bigg Boss house she is creating sensation amongst the fan. The craze for Rakhi which was got dull in middle is now back with full bang , as she did Bigg Boss 14.



She has entertain audiences so much that made her entry in the finals, her controversies are always in the spotlight but back in the Bigg Boss 14th season, the actress's remark on her husband Ritesh which shocked everyone, she said that she is married but her husband Ritesh does not comes in media many believed that she is faking.



But the actress proved everyone wrong and made a grand entry with her husband Ritesh in Bigg Boss 15, since then the couple is been in headlines. Everyday some thing new and shocking news are coming about Rakhi's husband Ritesh.

Now Ritesh's first wife Snigdha made an shocking relevations about him, she told the news portal that Ritesh used to beat her for money, she said 'He used to physically abuse me and hit me black and blue. I let go of it as he would later apologize. But one unfortunate day, he hit me continuously for four hours. I was in the bedroom and his family was sitting in the hall but nobody came to my rescue. He would take breaks in between and return to hit me after a while. This continued for some four hours until I got severely injured and started bleeding. He got scared and took me to the hospital.’

Adding further she said, ‘Ritesh lied to the hospital that she fell from a bike. The lady said that as soon as the nurse closed the curtains to treat her she asked the nurse to help her reach the airport. She also called up her father and informed him about it. My father sent a relative for help and I left Ritesh. After I left, he called me and accused me of taking his valuables and checking his certificates.’