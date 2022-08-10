Raksha Bandhan: Have you tried this 24-carat gold sweet?

The holy festival of Raksha Bandhan is near, and like every year markets are full of tempting sweets and beautiful Rakhis to attract many customers.

Without sweets, every big festival or function is considered to be incomplete.

This year, a local sweet shop owner in Maharashtra, went all the way ahead to make this year's Raksha Bandhan festival even more special for every brother and sister.

Mamta Sweets, located in Yeola, Nashik, came up with a 24-carat gold sweet for the occasion, which will cost Rs 6,000 per kg, which is among the costliest sweets.

The owner of the shop stated, "During Raksha Bandhan festival, brother and sisters usually buy different varieties of sweets, so for that, we tried to do something unique this year, and that's a 24-carat gold sweet, and for that, we have already got the order of 20 kilograms. We are trying to attract more customers."

Shweta, a local customer at the sweet shop stated, "When I heard that the shop is selling a gold sweet on Raksha Bandhan, so I came to buy the sweet specially for my brother. I placed an order of 500 grams of the gold sweet for my brother, because I wanted to give him something special and unique, and he will be surely very happy to get this dessert. It is indeed very costly, but we have never tried this type of sweet before."

This year, the festival that marks the bond of love between the siblings will be celebrated on August 11.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor