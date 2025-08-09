Raksha Bandhan Special! Bhumi Pednekar Opens Up About Her Sisterly Bond With Samiksha Pednekar: My sister can go up against the world for me

Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar are best friends first and sisters later. Recently, they even took a step ahead by becoming business partners as well. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Bhumi and Samiksha delve into their bond, sharing how it has deepened over the years, especially after the demise of their father.

The two have been tying rakhis to each other since multiple years. Talking about the same, Bhumi says, “My mom has our pictures of us tying rakhis from the time we were little kids. Over the years, the meaning of the ritual has changed for us. As its core, Raksha Bandhan for us is all about supporting your sibling, protecting them and just being there for each other." Samiksha adds, “Rakhi would start 10 days before the festival. We would go rakhi shopping and send rakhis via post to our cousin brothers. In fact, to this date, we do that."

Creating brotherly bonds with brothers-from-another-mother, Bhumi says, “Through the years, we met some incredible people who are now our rakhi brothers. I have so many rakhi brothers. It just happens naturally sometimes that you meet some people, and they feel like family. Nikhil Shetty, who I bonded with during my initial years as an actor, is my rakhi brother. He was Shanoo Sharma's rakhi brother and that's how I met him. He's one of the strongest people I know, and he's supported me so much. I lost my father, and he just took on that role so beautifully in my life."

Samiksha and Bhumi further add about battling the toughest phase of their lives after losing their father. Samiksha says, “When dad passed away, Bhumi transformed so quickly. She took over my pain. She took over the responsibility of the house. I really felt that protection.”

Bhumi adds, “It just happened very organically. It was the correct thing for me to do for my family. We all stood up for each other. We all had our days and our moments. That's what a family unit does. You stand up for each other when the other person is falling. To date, the only person who truly, even emotionally, protects me from the world is my sister. Nobody can say anything about me in front of Samiksha. She can go up against the world for me. Now, we are just not sisters, we are co-founders of a venture we started. Without defining boundaries, we have figured out each other's boundaries. On a lighter note, the beauty of our relationship is that we fight every five minutes. They might look like fights to the world, but to us, it is a way of communication (laughs).”

As Bhumi Pednekar chose a career in acting and Bollywood, Samiksha shares her take on being protective of Bhumi from the constant scrutiny, chatter and relentless judgment. She says, “When she became an actor, social media was new. Somewhere in the middle of her career, it picked up, and the trolls came about. I would go on their page, report, and even comment back. Bhumi always told me not to engage with the trolls, but then how do you not engage when you see something like that? I would engage without telling her."

Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar’s sisterly bond is not just something that’s about loads of sisterly fights and teasing, but it’s something that’s deep-rooted in trust, protectiveness and being the strongest supporters of each other!