Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Tie the Knot, Share First Pic From Dreamy Goa Wedding

Bollywood actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have officially tied the knot. The newlyweds took to Instagram to share their wedding pictures, capturing the magical moments of their special day.

Rakul adorned a stunning pink-peach lehenga complemented by exquisite diamonds, while Jackky looked dashing in a cream-golden sherwani paired with an impressive necklace. The couple shared their joy with a heartfelt caption, "Mine now and forever ❤️ 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni."

The wedding festivities unfolded in twin ceremonies at the luxurious ITC Grand South Goa hotel, attended exclusively by family and close friends. Among the well-wishers were notable personalities such as Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Arjun Kapoor, and Ayushmann Khurrana. The couple began the celebration with an Anand Karaj ceremony on Wednesday afternoon, followed by a Sindhi-style ceremony, honouring both their cultural backgrounds. The choice of an early evening wedding reflected their desire for a vibrant and cheerful start to their marital journey.

Pre-wedding festivities commenced on February 19, marking the beginning of a grand celebration leading up to their nuptials. Rakul and Jackky had made their relationship public in October 2021, sharing glimpses of their romance on Instagram.

Looking ahead, Rakul Preet Singh is set to appear in "Indian 2" alongside Kamal Haasan, with Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The film follows the 1996 release, featuring Kamal Haasan as an aged freedom fighter combating corruption. Meanwhile, Jackky Bhagnani anticipates the release of his production venture, "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan," directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The star-studded cast includes Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, scheduled to hit theatres on Eid 2024.

The couple's wedding marks a beautiful union, and fans and colleagues alike showered them with blessings, including warm wishes from Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Jacqueline Fernandez.