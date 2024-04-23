Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani share pics from their visit to new Parliament building

New Delhi [India], April 23 : Star couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani recently visited the newly built Parliament building in the national capital.

On Tuesday, they shared pictures from their visit, describing the experience as "unforgettable."

"An unforgettable moment at the new Parliament of India in Delhi, witnessing the spirit of democracy in action. Satyameva Jayate! Jai Hind," they captioned the post.

Both of them could be seen donning ethnic attire.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the country's new parliament building in Delhi last year in May.

The new Indian Parliament building is triangular in shape to optimize space utilization. The building is situated on a triangular plot of land and has three main spaces: the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and a Central Lounge.

The red and white sandstone used in the making of the building has been procured from Rajasthan's Sarmathura whereas Kesaria green stone, installed inside the Lok Sabha chamber, has been brought from Udaipur.

