Rakul Preet Singh pens adorable birthday wish for boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh, on Sunday penned down a sweet birthday wish for her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani.

Taking to Instagram, Rakul shared a picture which she captioned, "Santa gave me the best gift for life and that's you.. happy bdayyyy my love .... thankyou for being who you are and filling my life with soooo much joy and peace .. thankyou for being my calming factor I know how driven you are and I wish you conquer all that you desire .. keep cheekily smiling always @jackkybhagnani."

In the selfie, Rakul and Jackky could be seen standing close to each other.

Soon after she shared the post, fans flooded the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Reacting to the post, Jackky Bhagnani wrote, "Thank you so much my you make me the happiest in this whole world," followed by multiple red heart emoticons.

The 'Singham' actor Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Happy birthday @jackkybhagnani god bless you both @rakulpreet."

"God bless both of you...Wishing you everything you wish in life...Happy birthday jacky..Enjoy!!!!," a fan commented.

Rakul Preet and Jackky confirmed their relationship last year in October.

On the occasion of Rakul's birthday, Jackky shared an adorable picture and captioned, "Without you, days don't seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul was recently seen in the comedy film 'Thank God' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn which failed to impress the audience at the box office.

She will be next seen in RSVP's upcoming film 'Chhatriwali' which will stream exclusively on the OTT platform, Zee5.

A slice-of-life film set in Haryana, 'Chhatriwali' is headlined by Rakul who plays the quality control head in a condom factory.

( With inputs from ANI )

