Rakul Talks About Her Recent Film De De Pyaar De 2 Success and the Role of Ayesha

Rakul Preet Singh has once again reaffirmed her position as one of the most charming faces of Indian cinema through her blend of beauty and talent. Her return as Ayesha in De De Pyaar De 2 has not only been widely appreciated but has also highlighted her ability to carry emotionally layered and narrative driven roles in a commercial space. With the film receiving strong audience love, Rakul stands tall as a performer who brings grace, depth and warmth to every character she plays.

Speaking about the audience reaction and her journey with the film, Rakul shared, “Response mila hai thankfully, and I think audiences ka jo pyaar mila hai, especially is film mein jo author backed role, jo kirdar mujhe diya gaya hai, I think woh mere liye bahut zyada satisfying tha. Bahut kam commercial films hoti hain romantic rom com space mein jahan actresses ko author backed role milta hai, jahan character ke paas agency hoti hai, jahan aap narrative ko aage lekar jaate ho.” She added that receiving such a strong response for a role that allows her to move the story forward feels both overwhelming and fulfilling. Rakul expressed how important it is for her to keep choosing characters that offer substance and real narrative weight.

Reflecting on the return of the franchise and her excitement for the second chapter, she said, “Bahut excited thi, wahi log, wahi sets… bahut excited thi. Aur usse bhi zyada isliye excited thi kyunki mujhe malum tha ki jab bhi part 2 banegi, kyunki woh mera ghar hai, I know I will have a solid role.” She further shared how fans still meet her and express their love for the first film, calling it progressive and funny. Working again with the same makers and team, she said, felt like coming back home. “And of course, jab maine kirdar suna, jaise maine kaha, I was very excited.”

With the success of De De Pyaar De 2 adding another milestone to her journey, Rakul Preet Singh is now gearing up for her next release Pati Patni Aur Woh Doh. The actress is set to bring another engaging performance to the big screen as she continues her impressive momentum.