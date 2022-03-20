Ram Charan and Jr NTR fans have now united: Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar

Hyderabad, March 20 Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar, who was one of the guests at the grand pre-release event of 'RRR' which was held in Chikballapur on Saturday, appreciated Ram Charan and Jr NTR for coming together, leaving their fan rivalries aside.

Speaking at the event, the 'Mufti' actor said, "Jr NTR and Ram Charan ended their so-called fan rivalry and agreed to work together on a film. This is very healthy. It makes us feel connected to our entire industry."

"I am a big fan of Rajamouli. I watch the films of NTR, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Ajith, and Vijay's films first-day first-show in theatres. I want to watch the movies along with the fans. I am going to watch 'RRR' also first-day first-show in theatres", Shiva Rajkumar said at the event.

The 'Tagaru' actor also recalled his family's cordial relationship with many other stars from Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam film industries, as he wishes that the bonding continues forever.

