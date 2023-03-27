Ram Charan announces title of next film with Kiara Advani on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 : It's celebration time! As actor Ram Charan turned a year older today, he treated fans with a return gift on this special occasion by announcing the title of his upcoming film.

Taking to Instagram, the 'RRR' star dropped a video with a title announcement.

Sharing the video, he wrote, #GameChanger it is !"

The film which was earlier tentatively titled 'RC 15' is now officially 'Game Changer'.

To wish the birthday boy, Kiara Adv also dropped a video with a message.

She wrote, "Happiest Birthday to my dearest friend and costar @alwaysramcharan !! May this truly be a Game Changer in every way. @shanmughamshankar Sir."

The team recently wrapped up shooting a song for the film in Hyderabad after Ram's return from the Oscars.

Ahead of Ram's birthday, he received a sweet surprise from the 'Game Changer' team on Saturday.

Director S Shankar, choreographer-actor Prabhu Deva and Kiara Adv were also part of the celebrations.

The film billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara playing the female protagonist.

The upcoming project is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release.

' Game Changer' will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara Adv, the film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth.

The film is slated to release in 2023.

