Ram Charan gifts gold coins worth ₹18 lakh to RRR crew members, claims reports

RRR star Ram Charan reportedly gifted gold coins to crew members of SS Rajamouli's film RRR. The sources reported that the coins were approximately 10 grams each. Ram Charan gifted 35 members of the RRR crew gold coins in his Hyderabad residence and had breakfast with them, and the total value of these coins was worth rupees 18 lakhs.

RRR is based on the fictional tale of the younger days of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The film was formally announced in March 2018, with the launch and the principal photography of the film began in November 2018 in Hyderabad. The film was shot extensively across India, with a few sequences in Ukraine and Bulgaria. It has a soundtrack and background score is composed by M. M. Keeravani with cinematography by K. K. Senthil Kumar and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad. Sabu Cyril is the film's production designer whilst V. Srinivas Mohan supervised the visual effects.